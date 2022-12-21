Overview

Dr. Erik Hurst, MD is a Dermatologist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.



Dr. Hurst works at Center For Dermatology in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.