Super Profile

Dr. Erik Hrabowy, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (144)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erik Hrabowy, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Hrabowy works at Dr. Erik W. Hrabowy Orthodontics in Grove City, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Erik W. Hrabowy Orthodontics
    3011 Columbus St Ste 204, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 907-7867
  2. 2
    Dr. Erik W. Hrabowy Orthodontics
    3140 E Broad St Ste 101, Columbus, OH 43209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 907-8361

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces
Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Two-Phase Orthodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Erik Hrabowy, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205956752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Orthodontics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Hrabowy, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrabowy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hrabowy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hrabowy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrabowy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrabowy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrabowy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrabowy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

