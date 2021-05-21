Dr. Erik Hoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Hoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Hoy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.
Locations
Kent Hospital Emergency Medicine455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 331-5324
Care New England Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery101 Plain St Ste 4, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 736-4592
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-1122MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast reduction and I loved Dr Hoy! He was soft spoken, gentle, caring, answered my questions. He is very nice and I love my results!!
About Dr. Erik Hoy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1508084377
Education & Certifications
- Maxwell Breast and Cosmetic
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Rutgers University
- Plastic Surgery
