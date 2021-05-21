Overview

Dr. Erik Hoy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.



Dr. Hoy works at Kent Hospital-Multiple Sclerosis Center of Care New England in Warwick, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.