Dr. Henninger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Henninger, DO
Overview
Dr. Erik Henninger, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Rachel Rockman Petersen MD PC4810 Whitesport Cir SW Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 429-4500
- 2 1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211
Veterans Administration301 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erik Henninger, DO
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1164684809
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henninger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Henninger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henninger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.