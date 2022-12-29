See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (71)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Hedlund works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Associates of Michigan
    1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7101
    Metro Health Spartan Stores YMCA
    5722 Metro Way SW # B, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Priority Health
    • Spectrum Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO
    About Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedlund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hedlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hedlund has seen patients for Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedlund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedlund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedlund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

