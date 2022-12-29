Overview

Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Hedlund works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.