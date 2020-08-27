Overview

Dr. Erik Haugland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Haugland works at North Memorial Health - Brooklyn Center Clinic in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.