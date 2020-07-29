See All Ophthalmologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Erik Happ, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Erik Happ, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Happ works at Allegheny Ophthalmic & Orbital in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allegheny Ophthalmic & Orbital
    420 E North Ave Ste 116, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Ectropion of Eyelid
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    About Dr. Erik Happ, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1861484032
    Education & Certifications

    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Happ, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Happ is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Happ has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Happ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Happ works at Allegheny Ophthalmic & Orbital in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Happ’s profile.

    Dr. Happ has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Happ on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Happ. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Happ.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Happ, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Happ appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

