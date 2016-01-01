Overview

Dr. Erik Fink, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Fink works at MICHAEL ROSEN MD PC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Medication Therapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.