Dr. Erik Fink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Fink, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Dr. Fink works at
Locations
Dr Jesse Contovasilis MD PC755 Park Ave Ste 140, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 768-0749
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erik Fink, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1457394421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fink accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fink has seen patients for Psychiatric Medication Therapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.