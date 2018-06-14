Dr. Entin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Entin, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Entin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Island Neurological Associates824 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great helped me many times and my mom when multiple trips to the ER and primary care doctor could not.
About Dr. Erik Entin, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1861477820
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
