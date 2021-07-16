Overview

Dr. Erik Enquist, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Enquist works at Champion Urology Ltd. in Westerly, RI with other offices in New London, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.