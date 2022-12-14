Overview

Dr. Erik Eller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Eller works at Henry Ford Hospital in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.