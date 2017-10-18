Overview

Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Dunki-Jacobs works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.