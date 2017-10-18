See All Oncologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Dunki-Jacobs works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TriHealth Physician Partners
    379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7957
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Esophageal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Esophageal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2017
    I was apprehensive when I was advised to have a colon resection to remove a mass causing a small bowel obstruction. Dr. Dunki-Jacobs was recommended highly in the health care field and that spoke volumes to me. He is a very talented surgeon and was able to do my surgery with great success. He robotically and meticulously removed the mass and reconnected everything with with minimal recovery time. It is apparent too that he is acaring and committed person who was as happy as I was with results.
    Cincinnati — Oct 18, 2017
    About Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639461882
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    • University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
    • University of Rochester
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunki-Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunki-Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunki-Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunki-Jacobs works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dunki-Jacobs’s profile.

    Dr. Dunki-Jacobs has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunki-Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunki-Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunki-Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunki-Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunki-Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

