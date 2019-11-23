Overview

Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Diebolt works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.