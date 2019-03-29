See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Erik Dean, DO

Sports Medicine
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Erik Dean, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Dean works at AZ Sports Medicine in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Desert Institute for Spine Care
    8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (480) 889-1838
Hospital Affiliations
  Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
  HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Joint Pain
Arthritis

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 29, 2019
    Terrific, compassionate, consultive and knowledgeable physician. Great, warm demeanor with an excellent staff. Erik is the kind of physician you had long, long ago and is practicing medicine the way it should be done. Superb doctor and person
    — Mar 29, 2019
    About Dr. Erik Dean, DO

    Sports Medicine
    21 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1700883998
    Education & Certifications

    Residency: Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
    Medical Education: Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
