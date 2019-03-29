Overview

Dr. Erik Dean, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Dean works at AZ Sports Medicine in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.