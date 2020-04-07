Dr. Erik Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 627-4430Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a telemedicine zoom call with Dr. Cohen and was very impressed with his vast knowledge and patience. He was able to calm my anxiety as I prepare for an upcoming surgery. Will highly recommend him.
About Dr. Erik Cohen, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811921232
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- State University of New York
