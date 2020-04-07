Overview

Dr. Erik Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, ENT Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.