Dr. Erik Castle, MD

Urology
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erik Castle, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with University Mo Ks City School Of Med

Dr. Castle works at Tulane Doctors Urology - Garden District in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tulane Doctors - Urology - Garden District
    3525 Prytania St Ste 614, New Orleans, LA 70115 (504) 891-8454
    Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70112 (504) 988-5271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Urostomy
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Castle joined my care team in consultation with Dr. Raju Thomas. Dr. Castle recommended kidney surgery, performed the surgery as described and was able to accomplish removal of diseased tissue. Highly recommend!
    About Dr. Erik Castle, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235221078
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Mo Ks City School Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Castle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castle works at Tulane Doctors Urology - Garden District in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Castle’s profile.

    Dr. Castle has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Castle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

