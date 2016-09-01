See All Dermatologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Erik Cabral, MD

Dermatology
4 (10)
Overview

Dr. Erik Cabral, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Rosa, CA. 

Dr. Cabral works at California Skin Institute in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Csi Medical Group
    3562 Round Barn Cir Ste 320, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 578-1900
  2. 2
    Allurerxllc
    1818 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 981-1214
  3. 3
    Spectrum Dermatology Pllc
    20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 948-8400
  4. 4
    La Laser Centerwestwood Dermatology
    10884 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 446-4400

  • Sonoma Valley Hospital

Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Impetigo
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Impetigo

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 01, 2016
    Dr. Cabral is excellent. He is helpful, supportive, friendly, funny, and effective. I have seen him twice, and both times I was in and out very quickly.
    San Rafael, CA — Sep 01, 2016
    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023252350
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cabral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabral has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabral.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

