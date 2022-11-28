Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borncamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Borncamp works at
Progressive Surgical Associates1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 410, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (312) 864-6000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Silver Cross Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Borncamp is a Great Doctor. He's professional but down to earth. He's easy to talk to explains everything and takes the time to answer questions. He truly cares about his patients. He also has a great sense of humor.
- Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of California at Davis
Dr. Borncamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borncamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borncamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borncamp works at
Dr. Borncamp speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Borncamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borncamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borncamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borncamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.