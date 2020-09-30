Dr. Erik Beyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Beyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Beyer, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center, Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Beyer works at
Locations
-
1
TFPS NSMC 3001 NW 49 Ave, Ste 3012307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 739-2273
-
2
Delray Beach Office5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 638-9140
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- Florida Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beyer?
Dr. Beyer is an excellent doctor and surgeon. He is kind and compassionate as well as skilled. His whole staff is also extremely nice and helpful. I would recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Erik Beyer, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1164481966
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Found
- Cleveland Clinic
- U Of Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beyer works at
Dr. Beyer speaks German and Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Beyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.