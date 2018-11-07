Dr. Erik Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Berg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
CHA Cambridge Hospital1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2555
Whidden Memorial Hospital103 Garland St, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 389-6270
Vascular Access Management Associates LLC1208B Vfw Pkwy Ste 303, West Roxbury, MA 02132 Directions (617) 524-3864
Voicewize35 Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 588-8034
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Believe me, I am 75 years old and not easily led, but Dr. Berg is working with me now on a very worrisome condition, at least to me, anyway, that is yet to be resolved. I have the utmost confidence. I'm not exactly sure what the reasons are, but ten Minutes into my introductory appointment, I would come very close to following Dr. Berg down the barrel of a gun. And again, I am NOT easily led or impressed. There is just something there.
About Dr. Erik Berg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1235395500
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
