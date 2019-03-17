Dr. Erik Beger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Beger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Beger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their fellowship with Monatefiore Medical Center, University Hospital For Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
Dr. Beger works at
Locations
-
1
Specialty Practice69 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 276-7844
-
2
Specialty Practice75 Holly Hill Ln, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 276-7844
-
3
Stamford Health Integrated Practices161 Cherry St, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 276-7844
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beger?
My rheumatologist,Dr. Eric Beger is a very knowledgeable doctor who gives a lot of time to his patients.He is very thorough in making his diagnosis & trying to get to the root of the problem & help alleviate the problem or at least treat it the best way possible. He is also very prompt. There is very little waiting time for him. He has an excellent nursing,lab & office staff. He is a very caring doctor who I feel very comfortable with. So for all these reasons I give him the highest rating.
About Dr. Erik Beger, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, French and German
- 1992801989
Education & Certifications
- Monatefiore Medical Center, University Hospital For Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Boston University, Carney Hospital
- Carney Hospital
- Rwth Aachen
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beger works at
Dr. Beger has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beger speaks French and German.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.