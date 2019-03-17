See All Rheumatologists in Norwalk, CT
Rheumatology
Dr. Erik Beger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their fellowship with Monatefiore Medical Center, University Hospital For Albert Einstein College Of Medicine

Dr. Beger works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Greenwich, CT and New Canaan, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    69 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 (203) 276-7844
    75 Holly Hill Ln, Greenwich, CT 06830 (203) 276-7844
    Stamford Health Integrated Practices
    Stamford Health Integrated Practices
161 Cherry St, New Canaan, CT 06840 (203) 276-7844

  • Norwalk Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Arthritis
Gout
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    Connecticare
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    MagnaCare
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    Peach State Health Plan
    POMCO Group
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Mar 17, 2019
    My rheumatologist,Dr. Eric Beger is a very knowledgeable doctor who gives a lot of time to his patients.He is very thorough in making his diagnosis & trying to get to the root of the problem & help alleviate the problem or at least treat it the best way possible. He is also very prompt. There is very little waiting time for him. He has an excellent nursing,lab & office staff. He is a very caring doctor who I feel very comfortable with. So for all these reasons I give him the highest rating.
    Rheumatology
    English, French and German
    1992801989
    Monatefiore Medical Center, University Hospital For Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    Boston University, Carney Hospital
    Carney Hospital
    Rwth Aachen
    Dr. Erik Beger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beger has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

