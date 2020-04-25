Dr. Armitano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Armitano, MD
Dr. Erik Armitano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kirkland, WA.
Varun Laohaprasit MD PC13107 121st Way NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 821-7070
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Incredible Dr. leaves no stone unturned when looking for treatment of my chronic pain caused by brain injury.
- Neurology
- English
- 1649351347
- Neurology
Dr. Armitano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armitano has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armitano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Armitano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armitano.
