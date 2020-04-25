See All Neurologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Erik Armitano, MD

Neurology
3.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Erik Armitano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. 

Dr. Armitano works at Kirkland in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Varun Laohaprasit MD PC
    13107 121st Way NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 821-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Migraine
Autonomic Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Migraine
Autonomic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 25, 2020
    Incredible Dr. leaves no stone unturned when looking for treatment of my chronic pain caused by brain injury.
    WSK — Apr 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erik Armitano, MD
    About Dr. Erik Armitano, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649351347
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armitano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armitano has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armitano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Armitano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armitano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armitano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armitano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

