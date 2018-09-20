Dr. Erik Aragon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aragon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Aragon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Aragon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Aragon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology and Electromyography Consultants P.A.1400 S Orlando Ave Ste 301, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 645-2179
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aragon?
Dr Aragon is excellent. If you need a neurologist I would not hesitate to choose Dr Aragon.
About Dr. Erik Aragon, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1770585556
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aragon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aragon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aragon works at
Dr. Aragon speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aragon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aragon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.