Dr. Erik Alexander, MD

Dermatology
5 (127)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Erik Alexander, MD is a Dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from University Of Iowa-Roy J & Lucille Carver College Of Medicine|University Of Iowa-Roy J &amp;amp; Lucille Carver College Of Medicine.

Dr. Alexander works at Forefront Dermatology - Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Milwaukee
    735 N Water St Ste 830, Milwaukee, WI 53202 (414) 377-5858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Chickenpox
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme
Excision of Skin Cancer
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Vitiligo
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Alexander is fantastic. He gets right to the point and still completely thorough. I have rosacea and eczema and both have been kept from worsening. He stresses preventative care like sunscreen. My family has been seeing him for years and will continue to.
    Julie Zam — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Erik Alexander, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1770748303
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    University Of Iowa-Roy J & Lucille Carver College Of Medicine
    Dermatology
