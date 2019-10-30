Dr. Erik Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Alexander, MD
Dr. Erik Alexander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Wisconson-Madison Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
United Urology Group- Perimeter17300 N Perimeter Dr Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 661-2662
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Dr. Alexander is a fine doctor, He knows what he is talking about. answers all questions and is a caring doctor. He is the only doctor in his office that I trust. He will go to the limit to help and if he cant will refer you to another doctor
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073590014
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Univeristy Of Wisconson-Madison Medical School
- University of Wisconsin
