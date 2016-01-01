Overview

Dr. Ericka Wong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Neurology Associates of Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

