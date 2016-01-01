Dr. Ericka Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ericka Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Ericka Wong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates of Jefferson909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
About Dr. Ericka Wong, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1083975015
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York Downtown Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.