Dr. Ericka Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ericka Hong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hong works at
Pomona Pediatrics250 W Bonita Ave Ste 200, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 629-5067
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Takes time to listen and answer concerns.
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
