Overview

Dr. Ericka Domalakes, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Domalakes works at Maternal-Fetal Associates of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.