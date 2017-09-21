Dr. Ericka Domalakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domalakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ericka Domalakes, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Maternal-Fetal Associates of Kansas551 N Hillside St Ste 330, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 745-3336Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Wesley Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Nicest, most caring doctor I have ever met. Met her when I went to the high risk pregnancy clinic within the same building. I hope we can continue our relationship after the birth of my son.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- University of Kansas
- University of Oklahoma
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
