Dr. Ericka Domalakes, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ericka Domalakes, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Domalakes works at Maternal-Fetal Associates of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Maternal-Fetal Associates of Kansas
    551 N Hillside St Ste 330, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 745-3336
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Screening
First Trimester Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ericka Domalakes, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • 1619294998
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas
    • University of Oklahoma
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
