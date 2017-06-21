See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Erika Berman Rosenzweig, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erika Berman Rosenzweig, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Berman Rosenzweig works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Pulmonary Hypertension
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Pulmonary Hypertension
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2017
    Dr. Berman is a surperb doctor. She truly cares about her patients and is a standout in her field. She is extremely knowledgeable.
    V. McVie in Connecticut — Jun 21, 2017
    About Dr. Erika Berman Rosenzweig, MD

    Pediatric Cardiology
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    1831163708
    • 1831163708
    Education & Certifications

    Colum-Presby-Babies Hosp
    Residency
    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    Colum-Presby U
    Medical Education
    Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Board Certifications
    Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erika Berman Rosenzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman Rosenzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berman Rosenzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berman Rosenzweig works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Berman Rosenzweig’s profile.

    Dr. Berman Rosenzweig has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman Rosenzweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman Rosenzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman Rosenzweig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman Rosenzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman Rosenzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

