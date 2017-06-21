Overview

Dr. Erika Berman Rosenzweig, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Berman Rosenzweig works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.