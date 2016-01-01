Dr. Erick Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erick Willis, MD
Overview
Dr. Erick Willis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Willis works at
Locations
St. Mary's Medical Management Highlawn Lab2828 1st Ave Ste 305, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 399-7565
- 2 144 Peyton St, Barboursville, WV 25504 Directions (304) 697-2035
St. Mary's Women & Family Care143 Peyton St, Barboursville, WV 25504 Directions (304) 697-2035Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erick Willis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912111097
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
