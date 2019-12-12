See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Erick Viorritto, MD

Sleep Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Erick Viorritto, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital

Dr. Viorritto works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville
    807 Childrens Way Fl 6, Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 697-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Home Sleep Study
Wada Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Home Sleep Study
Wada Test

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Home Sleep Study
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Injury
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Dementia Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evoked Potential Test
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Seizure Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 12, 2019
    Dr. Viorrito is excellent and I would highly recommend him! After over 5.5 years of expressing concerns about my son's sleep and telling countless doctors I believed my son suffered from sleep apnea, they had all blown me off. My son needs surgery for something unrelated, but I demanded that a sleep study be done before proceeding since sleep apnea and general anesthesia can be deadly. We were sent to Dr. Viorritto for a consultation and I was so impressed with his bedside manner with my son. Not only did he listen to my concerns, he even watched a video I had recorded of my son sleeping. Once he determined that my son was indeed a good candidate for the sleep study, he explained directly to my son (6) what to expect during the sleep study. He got the order in and we did the sleep study last week. I got the call yesterday from Dr. Viorritto's office with the results (6 days). I was RIGHT and my son has SEVERE obstructive sleep apnea. First doctor to listen to me and I am so thankful.
    About Dr. Erick Viorritto, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992962773
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • Childrens National Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erick Viorritto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viorritto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viorritto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viorritto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viorritto works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Viorritto’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Viorritto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viorritto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viorritto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viorritto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

