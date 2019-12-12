Dr. Erick Viorritto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viorritto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erick Viorritto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erick Viorritto, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Viorritto works at
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 6, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Viorrito is excellent and I would highly recommend him! After over 5.5 years of expressing concerns about my son's sleep and telling countless doctors I believed my son suffered from sleep apnea, they had all blown me off. My son needs surgery for something unrelated, but I demanded that a sleep study be done before proceeding since sleep apnea and general anesthesia can be deadly. We were sent to Dr. Viorritto for a consultation and I was so impressed with his bedside manner with my son. Not only did he listen to my concerns, he even watched a video I had recorded of my son sleeping. Once he determined that my son was indeed a good candidate for the sleep study, he explained directly to my son (6) what to expect during the sleep study. He got the order in and we did the sleep study last week. I got the call yesterday from Dr. Viorritto's office with the results (6 days). I was RIGHT and my son has SEVERE obstructive sleep apnea. First doctor to listen to me and I am so thankful.
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1992962773
- Duke University Hospital
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
