Dr. Erick Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Erick Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
1
South Carolina Endoscopy Center131 Summerplace Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 794-4585
2
Kaoru Joan Pridgen M.d. P.A.11 Gateway Corners Park, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 462-2300
- 3 811 W Main St Ste 208, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 794-4585
- 4 7033 Saint Andrews Rd Ste 304, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 794-4585
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Singh. He has always listened and answered all of my questions. I don't understand the negative reviews on here. I know many people have different experiences and perspectives but he has been nothing but open honest, and caring to me. When I continued to have Barrett's Esophagus for years he referred me to Dr. Ellias at MUSC in Charleston for ablation procedures. My Barretts is completely healed. I will continue to see Dr. Singh for further EGD's and Colonoscopies.
About Dr. Erick Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.