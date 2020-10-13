Dr. Erick Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erick Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Erick Sanchez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
-
1
Ghere Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery6717 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 953-8265
-
2
Bluebonnet Surgical Center5049 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 953-8265
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
After having several consultations with surgeons in the DR, Miami and locally I settled with Sanchez after my first visit. He has great bedside manner he is realistic about the results you will acheive also very very patient. My surgery was on a Friday when I came out of surgery he gave my husband his personal cell number to call him if I had any issues over the weekend that itself meant alot to me especially being that I’m a nurse and work with alot of physicians that wound not give out their number to nurses that help take care their patients. I am 8 weeks post op tummy tuck with 360 lipo and I’m in love with my results. I highly recommend DrErick Sanchez
About Dr. Erick Sanchez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1023337417
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.