Dr. Naka-Mizrahi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erick Naka-Mizrahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erick Naka-Mizrahi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine.
-
1
Emergency Medicine3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 663-8538Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
National Health Laboratories Inc710 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 695-2164Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Beverly Press Center1221 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Miami Children's Hospital Doral Urgent Care3601 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (786) 624-3672
-
5
Pediatric Associates - Miami Lakes15507 Nw 67th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 821-8611Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
6
Miami Beach4308 Alton Rd Ste 910, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 532-3378Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Naka-Mizrahi was my sons pediatrician for the first 3 years of his life. Not only do I recommend him but I commend him on his patience (with me), care, and true understanding of my son’s stages of development. He never failed to use safe clinical judgement and assessment, communicate effectively and encourage my son. At an early age, he contributed to my sons love for reading by giving him a book at his annual visits. Unfortunately, we moved but I always think about him and I appreciate good healthcare as a professional nurse.
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881608651
- U Miami/Jackson Mem Hosp
- Mercer University School of Medicine
Dr. Naka-Mizrahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naka-Mizrahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Naka-Mizrahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naka-Mizrahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naka-Mizrahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naka-Mizrahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.