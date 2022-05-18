See All Internal Medicine Doctors in North Port, FL
Dr. Erick Mejia, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Erick Mejia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Port, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. Mejia works at Family Doctors of North Port in North Port, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Family Doctors of North Port
    14279 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 273-8792
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2022
    My first visit and consultation was GREAT. Every member of the staff (Judy, Bianca, Ashley) and Dr Mejia were friendly, courteous and professional. Examination most thorough I’ve had in years plus they draw labs in their office. Everything about my experience was great.
    Sidney Eaton — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Erick Mejia, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811421357
    Education & Certifications

    • St Petersburg General Hospital
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erick Mejia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mejia works at Family Doctors of North Port in North Port, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mejia’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.

