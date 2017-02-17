Overview

Dr. Erick Kimmerling, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Kimmerling works at KIMMERLING ERICK A MD in Dalton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.