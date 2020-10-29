Overview

Dr. Erick Grana, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.



Dr. Grana works at Tampa Pain Relief Center - Hillsborough in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.