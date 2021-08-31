Dr. Erick Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erick Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erick Brown, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with University of Kansas Medical Center
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City8900 State Line Rd Ste 380, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 385-7252
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown is a genuinely caring person. While the appointments are only scheduled for 15 minutes at a time, he does not rush me if we go over. He takes the time to listen to everything I have to say and answers all of my questions. Unlike other psychiatrists I have seen, he does not try to tell me what to do. He gives me information and suggestions but the choice is ultimately mine. It's refreshing to see a doctor who respects that. Brown has never been dismissive, as healthcare professionals often are, especially with mental health. It boggles the mind but such is the world we live in. He seems to truly understand how hard it is to live with a mental illness and wants his patients to improve. He also makes himself available between appointments in cases of emergency, which is totally new to me. I'm accustomed to being ignored unless I'm on the schedule. I trust him and that's not something I take lightly.
About Dr. Erick Brown, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1689834335
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.