Overview

Dr. Erick Arce, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ohio Hospital



Dr. Arce works at Ohio Health Neurology in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.