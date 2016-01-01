Overview

Dr. Erick Alayo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Alayo works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.