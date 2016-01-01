Dr. Alayo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erick Alayo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erick Alayo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Erick H. Alayo, M.D.587 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 382-3315
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erick Alayo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841454758
Education & Certifications
- John H. Stroger Jr. of Cook County Hospital
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Dr. Alayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alayo has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alayo speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Alayo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.