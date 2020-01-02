Dr. Weidenbener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rick Weidenbener, MD
Overview
Dr. Rick Weidenbener, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Weidenbener works at
Locations
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics639 S Walker St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Easily accessible when needed. Helpful in both his treatment of my injuries and his relevant explanation.
About Dr. Rick Weidenbener, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1811049380
Education & Certifications
- IU Health Methodist
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Sports Medicine
