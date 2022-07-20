Dr. Erich Voigt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voigt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erich Voigt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erich Voigt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Audiology Associates173 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 682-8288
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Compassionate, thorough, effective.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Voigt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voigt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voigt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voigt has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voigt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Voigt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voigt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voigt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voigt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.