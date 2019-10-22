Dr. Erich Pollak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erich Pollak, MD
Overview
Dr. Erich Pollak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pollak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pollak-Lazzaro DO & Pollak MD1038 S Glendora Ave Ste 2, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 814-2766
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollak?
The level of honesty, integrity, and dedication that Dr. Erich demonstrates to his patients is one of a kind. This man has a passion for his profession. One of the few doctors that I have met that inspires his patients.
About Dr. Erich Pollak, MD
- General Surgery
- 63 years of experience
- English, German
- 1629093356
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollak works at
Dr. Pollak speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.