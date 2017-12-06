Dr. Erich Metzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erich Metzler, MD
Overview
Dr. Erich Metzler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Metzler works at
Locations
-
1
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1360
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metzler?
Amazing doctor. Great bedside manner and great at explaining everything in an easy to understand way. Love that he works with you to find the best solution to your problem, rather than just tell you what he’s going to do.
About Dr. Erich Metzler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770516981
Education & Certifications
- Magee Womens Hosp - U Hlth Ctr
- Magee Womens Hosp - U Hlth Ctr
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metzler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metzler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzler works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.