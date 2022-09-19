See All Plastic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Erich Lemker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erich Lemker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lemker works at COMMUNITY HOSPITALIST MEDICAL GROUP INC in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Community Regional Medical Center
    2823 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 459-6000
  2
    Erich Lemker, M.D. Plastic Surgery
    290 N Wayte Ln, Fresno, CA 93701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 459-6168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2022
    I love this doctor!!! After breast cancer, he was the doctor that did my reconstruction. He was very sure that I understood my options and explained in depth. I have seen him several times due to the steps in reconstruction and each time, he was patient, calm, reassuring, and demonstrated a true caring for his patients. I can’t say enough. I highly recommend!!!
    Susan Colby — Sep 19, 2022
    About Dr. Erich Lemker, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    19 years of experience
    • 19 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1568622355
    • 1568622355
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erich Lemker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemker works at COMMUNITY HOSPITALIST MEDICAL GROUP INC in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lemker’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

