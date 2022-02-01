Dr. Erich Hornbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hornbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erich Hornbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Erich Hornbach, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Johns, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Locations
Sparrow Medical Group St. Johns901 S Oakland St Ste 201, Saint Johns, MI 48879 Directions (989) 227-3545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mclaren Orthopedic Hospital2727 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 975-6000
Douglas Dietzel DO4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 420, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 884-6100
East Lansing Orthopedic Assn3394 E Jolly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 394-3200Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Hornbach several times in the past. I would highly recommend him for anything related to your hand.
About Dr. Erich Hornbach, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Orthopedic Surgery
