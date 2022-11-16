See All Ophthalmologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Erich Groos Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erich Groos Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Groos Jr works at Cornea Consultants of Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Blepharitis and Hyphema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornea Consultants of Nashville
    2400 Patterson St Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-7200
  2. 2
    Eye Surgery Center of Nashville
    310 25th Ave N Ste 105, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-9023
  3. 3
    3326 Aspen Grove Dr Bldg B, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Blepharitis
Hyphema
Corneal Diseases
Blepharitis
Hyphema

Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Groos Jr?

    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Groos is very thorough in his exams, takes the time to explain, is available in a crisis to see you immediately, and cannot praise him enough for my recent cataract surgery. Not only was it an easy process and was made comfortable by the caring staff, but the results had were so much more than expected. My eyesight is better now than when a child. No glasses or contacts and 20/20 Vision. Really like that he comes to Cool Springs one day a week.
    Charlotte Goldston — Nov 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Erich Groos Jr, MD
    About Dr. Erich Groos Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720084601
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Medical Education

