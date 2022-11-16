Overview

Dr. Erich Groos Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Groos Jr works at Cornea Consultants of Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Blepharitis and Hyphema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.