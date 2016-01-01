Dr. Goetzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erich Goetzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erich Goetzel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medizinische Universitat Wien and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Goetzel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Echs Concord Clinic86 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 100, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-1113
-
2
Elliot Community Human Services35 JOHN ST, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 275-3879
-
3
MyHealth101 LLC366 Massachusetts Ave Ste 103, Arlington, MA 02474 Directions (617) 963-0883
- 4 52 Sharon St, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (781) 389-4699
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goetzel?
About Dr. Erich Goetzel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891834388
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Medizinische Universitat Wien
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goetzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goetzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goetzel works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goetzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goetzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goetzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goetzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.