Dr. Erich Goetzel, MD

Psychiatry
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erich Goetzel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medizinische Universitat Wien and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.

Dr. Goetzel works at ECHS CONCORD CLINIC in Concord, MA with other offices in Lowell, MA, Arlington, MA and Malden, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Echs Concord Clinic
    86 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 100, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 369-1113
  2.
    Elliot Community Human Services
    35 JOHN ST, Lowell, MA 01852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 275-3879
  3.
    MyHealth101 LLC
    366 Massachusetts Ave Ste 103, Arlington, MA 02474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 963-0883
  4.
    52 Sharon St, Malden, MA 02148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 389-4699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Opioid Dependence
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Dr. Erich Goetzel, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891834388
    Education & Certifications

    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    • Medizinische Universitat Wien
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goetzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goetzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goetzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goetzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goetzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goetzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

