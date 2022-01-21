Overview

Dr. Erich Garland, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Bingham Memorial Hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Garland works at Orthopedic Institute - Blackfoot in Blackfoot, ID with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.