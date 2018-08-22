Dr. Erich Fruehling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fruehling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erich Fruehling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erich Fruehling, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Valley County Health System.
Dr. Fruehling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grand Island Campus3515 Richmond Cir, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 381-8636
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Valley County Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fruehling?
I saw him at a satellite clinic for the first time. I found him very personable, he listened well, and explained the reasoning behind his recommendations well. I could not respond to his own office or staff survey questions, and don't know him well enough to say I trust him 100% yet, however, I was impressed with the combination of professionalism and friendliness.
About Dr. Erich Fruehling, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1831270404
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fruehling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fruehling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fruehling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fruehling works at
Dr. Fruehling has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fruehling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fruehling. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fruehling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fruehling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fruehling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.